Apple Could Begin Mass Production Of Its AR Headset In March 2023: Report

New reports say Apple could mass produce its AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headsets in March 2023, with subsequent unveiling the following month.

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 08:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple's AR headset could retail at a premium price. (Image Credit: De Rosa)
Apple is looking to get into the AR headset market, and it has been reported the company will be starting mass production of its AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headsets in March 2023.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has partnered with Pegatron for the development of its MR headset, and if the production goes according to plan, Apple could mass produce the headset in March 2023, with subsequent unveiling the following month.

It has been speculated that production for the headset could be limited, and the headset might have a high sticker price and be sold to only commercial customers. The report also claims that Apple’s partners are only willing to work on the headset due to the technical expertise involved, and to set a benchmark for future AR and VR technology, and not due to profitability.

Earlier this year, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that Apple could launch a headset in January 2023, which contradicts the new reportage. “Apple AR/MR, which would likely release in January 2023, would also favour the continued rapid growth of the headset sector," said Ming-Chi Kuo.

He added, “Although Apple had repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR, I believe Apple AR/MR supporting video see-thru could also offer an excellent immersive experience."

