Apple Could Bring The Next Entry-Level iPad With Faster Chipset And USB Type C Port

Apple is planning to bring a new-look iPad to the market soon which could support 5G network, powered by an A14 Bionic chipset and also support USB Type C for charging. Apple has already updated the iPad Air lineup to these specifications, and now it is time for the company to overhaul the look and features of its entry-level iPad lineup.

The report does not share any concrete timeline for the launch, but an overhaul of the older iPad is long overdue. The regular iPad is selling for around Rs 30,000 in the market, using the same old design and features has definitely helped Apple’s cause to keep its price down.

But with the market headed toward a future where USB Type C will the go-to standard for charging. All these changes could invariably increase the price of the entry-level iPad model as well.

Apple is expected to offer this new iPad with a Retina display with the same resolution that you get on iPad Air. The existing iPad model sports an LCD screen, and the upgraded version could see a slight bump in the screen size as well.

The other big change that one can expect is the use A14 Bionic chip to power this iPad, which is still pretty competent and powerful for most users. And using this chipset means you get software compatibility with the new iPadOS versions for many years to come.

The M1 iPad Air was introduced in January this year, so it is likely that unless Apple wants to refresh the regular iPad this year itself, we will see the product around the same timeline. The change means Apple will have another product that goes higher up the price ladder and helps its business flourish even more.

