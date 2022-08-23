Apple Could Bring Touch ID On The Power Button With The 10th Gen iPad

Apple is busy refreshing its product lineup, overhauling their design as well as the hardware. The company started the process with the 2020 iPad Air that now comes with the M1 chipset. Then we got the new MacBook Pro and Air with a notch display. And now it could be time for the company to upgrade its most-affordable iPad.

The 10th Gen iPad is expected to be unveiled at the iPhone 14 launch next month or probably a month after that. And new rumours suggest the company is making a slew of design changes, and also bringing the Touch ID to the power button, similar to what we have with the iPad Air models.

Advertisement

Most renders of the new iPad have shown us the thick bezels and the regular touch ID button. But latest reports indicate that Apple is making changes to the 10th Gen iPad, and one of those will be the change in position of the power button which will support Touch ID biometric authentication.

The regular iPad is long overdue a design change, and 2022 could be the best time to make the change. After all, any design and hardware changes could help Apple price the product higher, and still keep it as the most-affordable in the iPad series.

Besides these, the 10th Gen iPad could also get a bigger screen with thinner bezels, support for 5G via the A14 Bionic chip and get a USB C port for charging like the Air and Pro models. The position of the FaceTime front camera could also be changed, and Apple is likely to bring the CenterStage support to the regular iPad as well this year.

Advertisement

This version already supports the Pencil, and if these changes do happen, Apple could once again see the popularity of the regular iPad touch new heights, albeit with a higher price tag.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here