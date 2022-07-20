Apple Could Have e-SIM-Only iPhone 14 Models This Year, But Not For Everyone

Apple iPhone 14 series launch is still a few months away, but the rumours continue to come thick and fast. The latest update about the iPhone 14 is that Apple could offer an e-SIM version of the iPhone 14 models this year, and keep it limited to select markets. The new WSJ report quoting sources has shared the details of this special iPhone model likely to roll out this year.

eSIM has been part of the iPhones for a few years now, but its support is limited to the second SIM slot. This way you can have two SIM networks on the iPhone, without taking up extra space.

Advertisement

Also Read: Indian Cyber Agency Warns About Multiple Bugs in VMware Products

Bringing an eSIM-only iPhone this year could help Apple to use the left out space for other components, or even maybe a bigger camera sensor.

We have seen multiple industry reports suggesting that the use of eSIM on mobile devices is only going to increase, and billions are expected to join the ranks in the coming years. So, it is hardly surprising to see Apple take the march towards an eSIM future with iPhones, and probably bring it to other devices as well.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

Advertisement

As for the new report, Apple could offer these eSIM-only iPhone 14 models in select countries, which is likely to include the US, where Apple has reportedly informed telecom carriers about the special iPhone 14 models coming later this year.

Having an eSIM-only model also helps with effective security rollouts from the carriers, who can push it for all devices at the same time.

Also Read: Apple Settles For $50 Million Over The Defective MacBook Keyboards Lawsuit

Advertisement

eSIM is also available for Apple Watch Series versions, which is primarily the cellular model of the Apple Watch you get in the market. It will be interesting to see how and when Apple plans to release these iPhones and will they be any different from the regular iPhone 14 models this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.