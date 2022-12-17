Apple Could Launch a 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new 15-inch MacBook Air in spring 2023. While the company has not officially confirmed the product, analyst Ross Young claims production of panels for the laptop will begin in Q1 2023. The upcoming MacBook Air is rumored to have a 15.5-inch display, making it the largest MacBook Air ever.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg have both suggested that a new 15-inch MacBook Air could be in the works at Apple. Bloomberg, earlier, pointed towards a Spring 2023 release date, and now, Ross Young’s recent report about the panel production beginning in Q1 backs earlier speculation.

Earlier, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted that Apple could offer a 15-inch MacBook model, as early as Q2 2023, in two variants—offering a M2 or M2 Pro chipset.

Advertisement

If Apple continues to sell the existing 13.6-inch variant of the MacBook Air with the M2 chipset, the upcoming 15.5-inch model will join it, offering consumers the option of choosing between two sizes of the MacBook Air.

Additionally, apart from the larger MacBook Air, Apple is also rumored to be developing a 12-inch MacBook with a projected release at the end of 2023 or early 2024. Bloomberg previously reported on this potential product in June.

Read all the Latest Tech News here