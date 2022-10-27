Home » News » Tech » Apple Could Launch a 16-inch iPad Pro In 2023: Report

Apple Could Launch a 16-inch iPad Pro In 2023: Report

A 16-inch iPad Pro could be under development at Apple. Here's when you can expect the Cupertino giant to launch it.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 22:56 IST

Cupertino

The Apple iPad Pro 2022 was launched earlier this week.
The Apple iPad Pro 2022 was launched earlier this week.

Apple is reportedly working on a 16-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display that is rumored to launch in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Currently, the newly launched 12.9-inch M2 powered iPad is the largest iPad that Apple currently offers.

A report from The Information suggests that Apple’s new larger iPad could be geared towards artists and content creators who need a larger screen footprint to facilitate their creative workflow.

Apple’s push towards bridging the gap between the iPads and the Mac line is now evident. With the launch of the current generation Apple iPad Pro with the M2 chip, it was also announced that Black Magic Design Da Vinci Resolve would be coming to iPad OS. Da Vinci Resolve is a video editing software, particularly known for its node-based editing and color correction prowess.

With the launch of a potential 16-inch iPad Pro, Apple could be looking at bringing more pro-grade apps to the iPad. Gurman said that Apple is looking forward to creating an amalgamation of the current iPad experience and the Macs.

In 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also claimed that Apple was indeed looking forward to bringing larger iPads to the market.

first published: October 27, 2022, 22:56 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 22:56 IST

