Apple Could Launch Small Exclusive Stores In India With Tata Group

Apple is slowly building the armoury to push its growth in India, and according to a new report this week, the company has plans to launch 100 exclusive stores with the help of Tata Group.

As mentioned by a source quoted by the Economic Times, Apple is talking with Tata Group to set up around 100 stores that will be spread across 500 to 600 sq ft. These stores will focus on selling iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch but will be smaller than traditional Apple reseller stores that are present in the country.

The stores will be built inside malls, high street areas and neighbourhood locations, the report adds. Most of Apple’s sale in India comprises of these three products, so not having the Macs doesn’t seem surprising to us.

Apple has been planning for its exclusive retail store in India for quite some time now. The company was expected to open its first store in Mumbai this year, but those plans seem to have been scuppered because of the pandemic.

But with the growing demand for iPhones across different consumer segment, and its impressive growth in 2022 thanks to the festive season sales, it is likely that Apple now views as a crucial market for its future in this part of the world. Having small stores goes against Apple’s usual strategy, as its big-format stores in different countries have usually been made across 1,000 sq ft or more.

Tata Group has made the headlines in the past few weeks for its focus on manufacturing iPhones in the country. Reports say that the company is looking to acquire Wistron’s plant which can help in production of iPhones in the country.

Apple has already been assembling iPhones in India since the iPhone 6S, and now it even makes the iPhone 14 vanilla model locally with its partners. With the company’s over-reliance on China for production proving costly, Apple views India as a strong alternative for manufacturing, and soon it could start making iPads in the country as well.

