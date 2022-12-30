Apple Could Re-Evaluate iPhone 15 Lineup Due to iPhone 14 Plus Underperforming

Apple is reportedly considering options to reassess its upcoming iPhone 15 lineup after the sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which replaced the iPhone mini this year, have been underwhelming. The iPhone 14 series launched in September and includes the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro Max., and while the demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models has been beyond expectations, the non-pro vanilla iPhone 14 models have underperformed.

This has forced Apple to rethink its iPhone lineup for 2023. And, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be looking at two main possibilities for the 2023 models.

Firstly, Apple is reportedly considering altering the pricing strategy for its future iPhone models and may potentially adjust the pricing in a different way than it has in the past. There is speculation that the company may lower the price of the Plus model in the 2023 lineup. Currently, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus in India starts at Rs 89,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price of Rs 1,39,900.

There are conflicting reports from industry analysts about the future of Apple’s pro and non-pro iPhone models. Analyst Ross Young predicts that the Dynamic Island feature, currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, could be expanded to the non-pro models next year, reducing the differences between Pro and non-Pro models. However, another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that Apple may be considering further differentiation between its pro and non-pro iPhone models, which would be contrary to Ross Young’s prediction. It is unclear at this time which direction Apple will take to increase the popularity of its non-pro iPhone models in the future.

As for the Pro models next year, the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, replacing the current squared off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

