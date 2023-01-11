Apple Could Release MacBook With OLED Display in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is expected to unveil a MacBook model with an OLED display—as soon as late 2024. According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is looking forward to “diverse form factors" and design options for its MacBook lineup that only OLED technology can facilitate.

According to Kuo, the use of OLED displays in laptops offers an advantage over mini-LEDs, in that they allow for thinner and lighter designs—including foldable. And, resultantly, Apple is expected to “ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest."

The adoption of OLED panels by Apple is expected to have a significant impact on the market for OLED laptops. The move is expected to drive a surge in OLED laptop shipments in the years to come.

This trend is likely to be driven by the many advantages of OLEDs, such as their ability to create thinner and lighter laptops, brighter and more vibrant displays and deeper blacks, which are particularly useful in mobile devices.

As per AppleInsider, Ross Young, another noted analyst, predicted that Apple could launch a 13.3-inch OLED MacBook Air in 2024; ergo, it is likely that Apple could introduce OLED panels to the MacBook lineup starting with the MacBook Air in 2024. “It is looking increasingly likely that Apple will launch a 13.3 OLED notebook in 2024 in addition to the 11-inch OLED and 12.9-inch iPad Pros," Young said on Twitter.

