Apple Could Remove Physical Buttons From iPhone 15 Pro Models: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple may not be the first to implement new features, but what it does ahead of the competition is to implement industry-first actions like removing the 3.5mm headphone jack, removing the power adapter from the in-box contents, and now, it is ready to completely remove physical buttons from the upcoming “high end" iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could remove the power and volume rocker buttons and instead, replace them with ‘taptic buttons,’ something that we have previously seen starting with the iPhone 7 series, when Apple removed the home button in favour of a solid, immobile button that used the Taptic Engine to use haptics for click emulation.

Kuo said that the “solid-state button design" might work by implementing “Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback."

Currently, Apple ships iPhones with one Taptic Engine for haptics and vibration but as a result of implementing solid-state buttons, iPhone 15 Pro models could come with 3 Taptic Engines, instead of one.

Kuo noted that “the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries." Moreover, it is believed that Android OEMs could soon follow suit in Apple’s footsteps to “create new selling points."

