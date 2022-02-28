Apple Could Start Selling This iPhone For Under Rs 20,000 Very Soon

The iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3’s price has been tipped again, ahead of the expected launch on March 8. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming smartphone could cost $200 (roughly Rs 15,100). In his weekly newsletter PowerOn, Gurman claims the company is keeping the price on the affordable side to make “inroads in regions like Africa, South America and parts of Asia that are currently Android strongholds". In other words, Apple aims to capture other markets where Android smartphones have a large share. In India, for instance, Apple’s smartphone share in India is less than 5 percent, and an affordable iPhone could give it an edge over competitors. Apple is also slowly trying to move away from China and establish India as its manufacturing plant.

However, the newsletter highlights that Apple could steer away from a budget iPhone to maintain founder Steve Job’s “don’t ship junk" ethos. Apple released the original iPhone SE in 2016 for $399 (roughly Rs 30,200). The last iPhone SE 2020 also came with the same starting price tag, though a separate report recently suggested that iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 could come with a starting price tag of $300 (roughly Rs 22,500).

Either way, a price tag of roughly $300 can make a lot of difference as several mid-budget Android phones now cost the same. It is also possible that despite the $200 price tag, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 could be priced higher for the Indian market, similar to the pricing scheme for other iPhones. Apple iPhones in India are more expensive due to loads of taxes and the company’s general pricing decisions. Currently, iPhone SE 2 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB model, though many e-retailers are selling it under Rs 30,000.

The newsletter reiterates rumoured specifications such as a 5G, 4.7-inch screen, Apple A13 Bionic chipset, and “more modern internal components". If Apple goes with the $200 pricing, it could finally kill its classic iPod line.

