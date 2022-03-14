Apple Could Stick With A15 Bionic For the iPhone 14 Series, Only Pros Get the New Hardware

Apple iPhone 14 series could get a different set of hardware this year. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company could bring the vanilla iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14, Max, with the current Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and keep the new A16 Bionic SoC for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Kuo tweeted the details, which also talks about the new iPhone 14 series coming with 6GB RAM. The main difference is that iPhone 14 and the 14 Max gets the LPDDR 4X RAM, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max includes the LPDDR 5 RAM standard.

These new details clearly suggest that Apple is done with the Mini experiment, and instead buyers will have the option to pick the iPhone 14 Max this year. Then you have the regular iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max rounding up the lineup for the year.

Going with the older chip on a new model might not sound appealing to people, but purely for its performance, the A15 is highly capable and never make users feel wanting. In fact, A15 has easily outscored the flagship SoCs powering the high-end Android phones.

Kuo has not given any reason for this decision, but with the ongoing chip supply becoming a global issue, it is possible Apple is finally feeling its effect.

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2022 edition with A15 Bionic recently. The company replaced its existing SE model with the new one for the same price of Rs 43,900. Similarly, the iPad Air 2020 version got switched with the iPad Air 2022 model which comes powered by the M1 chipset and gets 8GB RAM onboard. Apple is going to release the new updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV this week.

iPhone users will finally have the option to use Face ID with their masks put on.

