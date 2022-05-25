Apple fanboys need to wait a little longer before the company brings USB Type C charging port to the AirPods. According to a new update shared by Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds will come with the standard lightning port for charging.

This development comes a few days after Kuo hinted that iPhones and other Apple devices will finally move USB Type C for charging in the near future. Apple’s hands have also been forced by the EU which is looking to standardise charging adapters to a single port for all mobile devices.

But the prospect of the new AirPod Pro 2 moving to USB Type C from lightning was always unlikely. The product would have gone through the design and production development stage in 2021 itself. That means Apple couldn’t introduce the new charging standard for its devices in 2022.

For this year, people aren’t going to see any change, and Kuo mentions they might have to wait till the iPhone 15 series launches in 2024 to get the first set of USB Type C Apple devices in the market. Kuo also points out that Apple could rely on Vietnam for the mass production of AirPods Pro 2 later this year before it launches in early 2023 for consumers.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be the successor to the original AirPods Pro that launched in 2019. The much-awaited upgrade should offer better active noise cancellation, improved sound quality along with lossless audio support.

The battery life is expected to go up, and Apple could ditch the stem design in favour of a conventional form factor.

Apple has been looking at different countries as production hubs as an alternative to China, where it has faced delays owing to multiple reasons. A recent report has indicated that the Cupertino-based giant is considering India and Vietnam as the possible manufacturing hubs outside of China, to reduce its dependence on the latter.

