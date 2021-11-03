Apple Discontinues Intel-Powered 21.5-Inch Mac Silently As 2021 MacBook Pro Hits Markets

Launch events organized by Apple mark the momentum of the company’s manufacturing line and introduce the new tech that the company has to offer. However, no such event is organized for products that are no longer a part of the Cupertino-based company’s technological journey. Despite this, a product’s retirement comes to light through various sources.

Recently, Apple has ceased the production line of the 21.5-inch iMac model powered by Intel i5 processor, reports MacRumors. The PC that will no longer be a part of the company’s production line was a popular choice among institutions due to its low-end configuration. Now, interested buyers are left with two options, the 24-inch model and the 27-inch model.

According to reports, the 21.5-inch model was still up on the company’s shelf and was wiped off of Apple’s official brick and mortar stores and online platforms sometime this week. After its discontinuation, the iMac production line now has only one computer that is powered by Intel, that is the 27-inch Intel-based iMac, which has the Intel Core i9 processor.

Apple had been dropping hints to drop the product since March 2021. Apple announced the termination of the production 512GB and 1TB variants of the 21.5-inch model, which proves that the company was planning to phase out the halt.

The model under discussion was the low-specification model offered by the company. It had 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The company had announced the new M1 chip-powered iMac earlier this year. According to a company’s statement given to MacRumors, the discontinued iMacs are available in third-party dealer stores until the supply runs dry.

After the “Unleashed" event, Apple’s customer base has a variety of products to choose from, which clearly outperforms the 21.5-inch iMac model. Many customers on social media were relieved to hear the news of Apple discontinuing the product.

