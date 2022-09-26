Apple Diwali Sale Begins In India: Get Discount Up To Rs 7,000 On iPhones And More

Apple India has now started its own sale on its online store in response to the ongoing festive discounts in India. On all orders over Rs 41,900, Apple promises a flat immediate discount of Rs 7,000. This implies that you can purchase the most recent iPhone 14 series for a discount of Rs 7,000, but only for select customers.

WATCH VIDEO: Unboxing The Rs 1,79,900 iPhone 14 Pro In India

Advertisement

Apple India says that you can save up to 7% instantly on all products including newly released AirPods Pro second generation, iPhone 14 series, MacBooks and even iPads if you use qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards. The minimum order value to qualify for this offer is Rs 41,900, and it is valid for both single and multiple items. The company also offers savings in the form of No Cost EMI for up to six months. Trade-in value for your old smartphone still holds if you qualify for this offer.

WATCH VIDEO | Everybody Told Us Making In India Is Crazy, Now MNCs Want Us To Make Their Products: MIVI Founders

iPhone 14 Series At The Lowest Price Since Launch

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 14 series went on sale on September 16, earlier this month. However, depending on the model, you can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 or Rs 4,000 for HDFC credit card customers. But with Apple’s festive sale, you can effectively buy the iPhone 14 starting at Rs 72,900 and iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1,22,900. This is the lowest price the phones have been available for since launch. Aside from the festive offers, you can continue to avail Apple’s free engraving initiative.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here