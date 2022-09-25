Apple Diwali Sale Starts September 26, Could Have Special Gift For iPhone Buyers

Apple is ready to join the festive mood in India, and it is going to start its own Diwali sale offer that is going to have limited-time festive offers. The sale starts on Monday, September 26 and you can head over to the Apple India online store to check out the latest deals and offers that Apple is offering to consumers.

The company has not revealed the details of the sale and what offers people can get, but going by previous years, Apple is most likely to have appealing offers on iPhones, which sells like hot cakes for the company during this period. The new iPhone 14 series has launched and it has generated a huge amount of interest among buyers in the country.

Advertisement

But even then, you have people who would happily spend big on buying the older iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 13 models. This sale helps Apple clear up the older stock, which becomes further appealing with special gifts like free AirPods with iPhones.

We have seen this happen before, when the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini came to our shores in the past few years. The lure of free AirPods bundled with the new iPhone has been a hard-to-miss offer for buyers in India, and Apple could be about to repeat the trick with the older iPhone models once again.

Apart from the iPhones, one might expect Apple to have some kind of discount offers on the MacBooks, iPad and the Apple Watch. But the iPhones are likely to get the major share of attention from the company and the buyers.

Advertisement

Apple could also have some discounted deals in partnership with banks that give you special cashbacks and coupon discounts during this period across different online sales. It is unlikely that Apple will have big plans for its new iPhone 14 series, especially when it is already doing well in the market.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here