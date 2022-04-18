Apple Employees At Flagship Store In NYC Are Going The Amazon Way With Unionization Efforts

Apple workers at a retail store in New York City have taken the first step towards unionisation, a report in The Washington Post has said. The workers at the flagship Apple store located in New York’s Grand Central Terminal are collecting signatures to begin the unionisation process. If successful, this will be the first time that Apple Store employees will unionise.

Apple workers have launched a website to indicate that the efforts have formally started. They are branding the initiative as “Fruit Stand Workers United" and the group has claimed to have voted to affiliate with Workers United on February 21. Workers United is a national labour union in the United States that has supported the unionisation efforts of Starbucks employees around the country.

Apple has reportedly tried a variety of “union busting" tactics. According to the organisers, the company has approached employees to try and convince them that unionising will be a bad idea and would come with a number of trade-offs, the report said.

Apple employees are ramping up efforts over several regions including the impacts of inflation, high stress working conditions, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees have said that a successful unionisation at the Grand Central Terminal store will inspire other Apple Stores across the United States to follow suit.

Apple recently announced a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund to expand access to “learning opportunities and skills development". The fund also includes new and expanded partnerships with rights advocates, universities, and nonprofits to help Apple supplier employees and drive improvements in knowledge of and respect for workplace rights across industries.

