Apple is back in 2022 with more new products for consumers, and if latest reports hold any truth, we could be seeing the new iPhone SE model next month. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based giant is likely to host a virtual event on March 8 for the new iPhone SE model and a new iPad Air.

Gurman says this could be the first iPhone SE variant to support 5G connectivity, which suggests Apple could use the new A15 Bionic chipset to power the device this year. iPhone SE is the most affordable in the Apple lineup, and switching to 5G could offer more people to get this model.

Multiple reports over the past few months have talked about a redesigned iPhone SE with notch to appear in 2022. And Gurman’s update comes right in the knick of time to further solidify such expectations. But a switch to iPhone X-like design means Apple could sacrifice the physical Touch ID in favour of the Face ID technology for its SE series as well. The company has previously used older iPhone components to keep the prices down, and a similar move could happen for the iPhone SE 5G variant as well.

Advertisement

In addition to the new iPhone, Gurman says a new iPad Air is also lined up for the event. Apple brought the new-look iPad Air in 2020 which got Touch ID on the side and a slim design profile to compliment its nomenclature. It is possible Apple could move its iPad Air device to the M1-based Silicone, like we already have the latest iPad Pro models in the market.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

Advertisement

Both the devices bring a lot of excitement among the Apple fanboys, and we can’t wait to see what Apple has in the pipeline. Gurman is usually accurate with his source-based reports, and an official invite from Apple is likely to come through in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.