Apple’s Unleashed event has ended with the price announcement of the new MacBook Pro models. In his sign-off note, Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked everyone at Apple to have worked through a tough year. The new MacBook Pro models were launched with two new Apple Silicon chips - M1 Pro and M1 Max. Proving more than one rumour correct, Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops also launched with a notch on their display, many ports, no touch bar, and a MagSafe charging port.
Apple launched the new AirPods that come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro at $179. The AirPods, on the other hand, have been launched with features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. Apple also launched a new subscription for Apple Music and three new colours for its HomePod Mini smart speaker during the event. Will this be the last Apple event for 2021? Follow this space to find out.
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model is priced at $1,999 onwards, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499 onwards. Both the laptops are available for pre-orders starting today, and will start shipping next week.
Apple claims that the new MacBook laptops can put out up to 17 hours video playback on 14-inch and 21 hours on 16-inch. Further, there is faster charging. 30 minutes of charge charges the new laptops to 50 percent.
Apple has brought its ProMotion display technology to the new MacBook Pro that brings a 120Hz refresh rate to the laptop. The display is a miniLED display, similar to the iPad Pro that was launched earlier this year.
Wide-range of ports. The new MacBook Pro comes with a HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an SD Card slot, a headphone jack, and two more Thunderbolt 4 port. And yes, as the rumours hinted, the MagSafe charging is also back.
After unveiling the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, its time for the new MacBook Pro laptop. Apple unveils the new, completely redesigned MacBook Pro in two models - 14-inch and 16-inch. And yes, they came with a notch! The last-minute rumours were correct.
Apple’s software head Craig Federighi takes stage to talk about how well macOS performs on the new high-performance Apple M-series silicon chips.
The company has announced the high-performance versions of its M1 chipset, the Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max. The new chips put an end to the long-standing rumour that the higher-performance M-series Apple Silicon chip will be called Apple M1X.
Apple has finally announced the third-generation Apple AirPods. These come with support for spatial audio, adaptive audio - both AirPods Pro features and come with a similar design to what we have seen in leaked images and renders.
Susmi Dutta announces the third generation AirPods. AirPods 3 have been launched in a similar design to what we saw in renders and leaked images - an AirPods Pro-like design with smaller stems and more sensors. It comes with a new low-distortion drivers.
Apple CEO Tim Cook handed over to Apple executive Susmi Dutta to talk about AirPods and the experience with Spatial Audio.
The Apple smart speaker, HomePod Music has been launched in three new colours - Blue, Yellow and Orange.
The first thing that the company unveiled is well, a new subscription plan for Apple Music named the Voice plan. The voice plan is priced at $4.99 (roughly Rs 375) per month and will be introduced in eleven regions initially.
Apple CEO commences the event by giving us the theme of the evening - Music and Mac.
