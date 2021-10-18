Home / News / Tech / Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Unleashes New MacBook Pro Laptops; AirPods 3 Unveiled With Spatial Audio

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple Unleashes New MacBook Pro Laptops; AirPods 3 Unveiled With Spatial Audio

New MacBook Pro models come with a notch like the iPhone.

Apple has launched the new MacBook Pro models, along with two new high-powered M1 silicon ships. The third-generation AirPods have been launched with Spatial Audio.

Apple’s Unleashed event has ended with the price announcement of the new MacBook Pro models. In his sign-off note, Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked everyone at Apple to have worked through a tough year. The new MacBook Pro models were launched with two new Apple Silicon chips – M1 Pro and M1 Max. Read More

Oct 18, 2021 23:29 IST

Apple Event LIVE Updates: Its A Wrap! New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, Other Launches

Apple’s Unleashed event has ended with the price announcement of the new MacBook Pro models. In his sign-off note, Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked everyone at Apple to have worked through a tough year. The new MacBook Pro models were launched with two new Apple Silicon chips - M1 Pro and M1 Max. Proving more than one rumour correct, Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops also launched with a notch on their display, many ports, no touch bar, and a MagSafe charging port.

Apple launched the new AirPods that come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro at $179. The AirPods, on the other hand, have been launched with features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. Apple also launched a new subscription for Apple Music and three new colours for its HomePod Mini smart speaker during the event. Will this be the last Apple event for 2021? Follow this space to find out.

Oct 18, 2021 23:22 IST

New Apple MacBook Pro Prices, Availability

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model is priced at $1,999 onwards, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499 onwards. Both the laptops are available for pre-orders starting today, and will start shipping next week.

Oct 18, 2021 23:17 IST

Best Battery Life On Any MacBook Ever, Faster Charging

Apple claims that the new MacBook laptops can put out up to 17 hours video playback on 14-inch and 21 hours on 16-inch. Further, there is faster charging. 30 minutes of charge charges the new laptops to 50 percent.

Oct 18, 2021 23:10 IST

New MacBook Pro Has MiniLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Apple has brought its ProMotion display technology to the new MacBook Pro that brings a 120Hz refresh rate to the laptop. The display is a miniLED display, similar to the iPad Pro that was launched earlier this year.

Oct 18, 2021 23:05 IST

Yes, There Are More Ports On New MacBook Pro, Many Ports

Wide-range of ports. The new MacBook Pro comes with a HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an SD Card slot, a headphone jack, and two more Thunderbolt 4 port. And yes, as the rumours hinted, the MagSafe charging is also back.

Oct 18, 2021 23:03 IST

New MacBook Pro Is Here, And It Has A Notch!

After unveiling the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, its time for the new MacBook Pro laptop. Apple unveils the new, completely redesigned MacBook Pro in two models - 14-inch and 16-inch. And yes, they came with a notch! The last-minute rumours were correct.

Oct 18, 2021 23:00 IST

Craig Federighi Talks About macOS On New Apple M1 Pro And M1 Max Chips

Apple’s software head Craig Federighi takes stage to talk about how well macOS performs on the new high-performance Apple M-series silicon chips.

Oct 18, 2021 22:58 IST

The M1 Max Is The Largest, Most Capable Chip Apple Has Ever Built

Apple’s software head Craig Federighi takes stage to talk about how well macOS performs on the new high-performance Apple M-series silicon chips.

Oct 18, 2021 22:52 IST

No M1X - M1 Pro, M1 Max Launched For MacBook Pro Laptop

Apple M1 Pro, Apple M1 Max, and M1 sizes compared.

The company has announced the high-performance versions of its M1 chipset, the Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max. The new chips put an end to the long-standing rumour that the higher-performance M-series Apple Silicon chip will be called Apple M1X.

Oct 18, 2021 22:49 IST

Oct 18, 2021 22:48 IST

AirPods 3 Come With Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio & More

Apple has finally announced the third-generation Apple AirPods. These come with support for spatial audio, adaptive audio - both AirPods Pro features and come with a similar design to what we have seen in leaked images and renders.

Oct 18, 2021 22:43 IST

AirPods 3 Are Here!

Susmi Dutta announces the third generation AirPods. AirPods 3 have been launched in a similar design to what we saw in renders and leaked images - an AirPods Pro-like design with smaller stems and more sensors. It comes with a new low-distortion drivers.

Oct 18, 2021 22:41 IST

Susmi Dutta Takes Stage To Talk AirPods

Apple CEO Tim Cook handed over to Apple executive Susmi Dutta to talk about AirPods and the experience with Spatial Audio.

Oct 18, 2021 22:40 IST

Apple HomePod Mini Smart Speaker Gets New Colours

The Apple smart speaker, HomePod Music has been launched in three new colours - Blue, Yellow and Orange.

Oct 18, 2021 22:38 IST

New Apple Music Subscription Plan

Oct 18, 2021 22:36 IST

"Today's Event Is About Music and Mac": Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO commences the event by giving us the theme of the evening - Music and Mac.

Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Apple Event Live Updates: CEO Time Cook Takes Center Stage To Unveil New Products

The Apple Unleashed event is underway. The livestream starts with a musician using Apple's Mac computers to create music, which transitions into Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple park.
Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Apple Event LIVE Updates: Apple May Announce These Things Alongside New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3

Apart from the M1X-powered MacBook Pro laptops and the AirPods 3, there are reports of Apple unveiling other stuff as well today. The company may announce a higher-end Mac Mini, a 27-inch M1-powered iMac, and the company may finally give us a launch date for the latest macOS, macOS Monterey. Apple earlier this year launched a new iMac that came with a new design and was powered by an Apple M1 silicon chip. The computer came with different colour options, and was launched alongside the new iPad Pro. However, earlier only the 24-inch iMac was launched during the April event. Now, it is being reported that Apple is working on processor upgrades on both the Mac Mini and 27-inch iMac. Will we see the new Apple Silicon-powered 27-inch iMac today? Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple will launch a higher-end Mac Mini this year that will be powered by the company's M1X chipset. Reports suggest that Apple may just announce the M1X-powered Mac Mini as well today. Apple may also announce a launch date for macOS Monterey during tonight’s event.
Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Apple Event LIVE: CEO Tim Cook Says "See You In Few Hours"

With less than two hours to go for the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook has started building excitement. In a tweet, Cook asked the fans to wait just a little while longer.

Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

"Big Things Are Coming": Apple Tweets Ahead Of "Unleashed" Event

With just a couple of hours to go for the "Unleashed" event, Apple has posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle, saying "Big things are coming soon."

Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Apple Event LIVE: M1X, M1 Pro, Or M1 Max? What Will Apple Name Latest Silicon?

A report came about 24 hours ahead of the event, giving evidence suggesting that Apple may be calling the new chips “M1 Max" and “M1 Pro." The upcoming MacBook Pro models will be powered by the next generation of Apple Silicon, which is widely speculated to be called the M1X chip. However, the new report says that Apple may call the new chips M1 Max and M1 Pro. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On" newsletter, a Mac developer informed that the chip named “M1 Max" and “M1 Pro" have appreared in their app logs, alongside the same screen resolution that was discovered in macOS Monterey’s code last month. While the names have appeared in app logs, Gurman says that Apple will not take this potentially confusing approach. This, because in the past, Apple has added an “X" or a “Z" to name more powerful versions of its processors.
Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

M1X MacBook Pro Models To Come With An iPhone-Like Notch?

A last-minute rumour about the new M1X-powered MacBook Pro models says that the new Apple laptops may come with a nothc on the display. According to the report, coming from a tipster, the bezels on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are said to be so thin that Apple may have to introduce a notch to house the webcam and other sensors that are usually there up front.
Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Here's What Apple AirPods 3 May Look Like

Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Apple Event LIVE: Here's What Apple's New MacBook Pro May Look Like

Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Third-Generation AirPods Pro Finally Coming?

Apple AirPods 3 are also a highly anticipated product since quite some time. Rumoured to launch on multiple occasions before this event, the AirPods 3 may just see the light of the day tonight finally. Apple is rumoured to be working on a new wireless chip that may be included within the AirPods 3. There could also be some improvements in the battery life and with support for wireless charging. The TWS earphones are also said to feature a more compact integrated system-in-chip (SiP) that is similar to the one used on AirPods Pro. The sound quality is also said to be similar to the AirPods Pro.
Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

MacBook Pro With M1X : What We Know

Apple's M1X-powered MacBook Pro laptops have been a heavily rumoured product ever since the company's first M1-powered Mac line-up was launched last year. Today is the day the company will finally unveil the 14-inch and 16-inch variants of the MacBook Pro powered by Apple's in-house M1X chip that is said to be a more powerful version of the M1 chip that was launched last year. The new MacBook Pro models will reportedly come without the (in)famous touch bar and are rumoured to come with 120Hz mini-LED displays, among other changes.
Oct 18, 2021 01:13 IST

Apple Unleashed Event: What To Expect

Apple announced the "Unleashed" event last week, amid reports of the M1X-powered MacBook Pro launching before the end of 2021. The company will reportedly launch the highly anticipated flagship laptop models during tonight's event. The new MacBook Pro laptops - a 14-inch and a 16-inch model - are said to be powered by Apple's new M1X chipset that is said to be a higher-end variant of the Apple M1 chip that was launched to widely positive reviews last year. Apple is also rumoured to finally update its standard AirPods with a third-generation model. The AirPods 3 are said to be a much demanded product for a product that has had the same design over the past two generations since 2016. Apart from this, Apple may also launch a high-end Mac Mini, a new bigger, iMac, and may launch or announce the launch date for macOS Monterey.
Oct 18, 2021 22:43 IST

AirPods 3 Are Here!

Proving more than one rumour correct, Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops also launched with a notch on their display, many ports, no touch bar, and a MagSafe charging port. The 14-inch MacBook Pro has been priced at $1,999 onwards, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499 onwards. Both the laptops are available for pre-orders starting today, and will start shipping next week.

Apple launched the new AirPods that come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro at $179. The AirPods, on the other hand, have been launched with features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. Apple also launched a new subscription for Apple Music and three new colours for its HomePod Mini smart speaker during the event. Will this be the last Apple event for 2021? Follow this space to find out.

