Apple Event On March 8: Here’s How to Watch iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch

Apple is all set for its first big launch of 2022, with its March 8 event to introduce a new set of products for consumers. The event dubbed as ‘Peek Performance’ is taking place on Tuesday, March 7 and you can watch the virtual event on multiple platforms on the event day.

The event is likely to include a new iPhone SE model, which could offer 5G support as per reports. Then you also have a new iPad Air model in the offing, which could look similar to the 2020 variant. Here are all the details you need for watching the Apple Event on March 8.

Apple Event On March 8: What Time Event Starts

Apple Event on March 8 is an online-only showcase, similar to the other events Apple has hosted in the past year owing to the pandemic. This week’s Apple event starts at 10 AM PST or 11:30 PM IST if you are in India. Apple product launch events usually go for an hour and a half, so make sure you set the reminder for the event on Tuesday.

Apple Event On March 8: How To Watch Live Stream

Apple’s virtual event on March 8 is available through multiple platforms this year. You can watch the Apple event at the Apple Events website, or head over to the Apple TV app on your iPhone, tablet, or the big screen to catch the keynote from Tim Cook, CEO, Apple.

If you need more options, Apple has set up a dedicated YouTube page on its account for the live stream. You can also set the reminder on this page to get the live stream link.

Apple Event On March 8: What We Expect To See

Apple’s first event of 2022 is likely to include a new iPhone SE model with support for 5G connectivity. The company is also expected to announce a new 5G-enabled iPad Air model, with the same design as the iPad 2020 model. Reports have suggested Apple could also have a ‘one more thing’ at the event on Tuesday, which could be a new Mac Mini variant or a new chipset for the Macs altogether.

