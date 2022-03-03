Apple Event On March 8 - These Products Are Expected To Be Launched During 'Peek Performance' Event

It is March 2022 and Apple has announced its first event for this year on March 8. The Cupertino-based giant announced the new event last night, where it is expected to launch a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air model, and more. The event that the company is teasing as “Peek Performance" will take place on March 8 and will be streamed live on Apple’s event website and the company’s YouTube page at 10AM PT (10:30PM IST).

Apple’s announcement has sparked a lot of excitement among users. The company’s March event has been rumoured since a while and reports suggest that Apple will unveil a new iPhone SE model, new iPad Air, and even a Mac product is expected. With the event now official, let us take another look at what all the iPhone maker is expected to launch next week, and possibly the ‘one more thing’ that Apple has mastered over the years.

NEW AFFORDABLE IPHONE SE WITH 5G SUPPORT

Do you know what is better than iPhone? An affordable iPhone. And the clamour for this product has been around for years. Apple is likely to introduce another device as part of the SE series at this month’s event. Reports have talked about a new design for the upcoming iPhone SE model, and we are hoping Apple does refresh its look. Apple could use the new 5G-enabled chipset to make things exciting. So, it is possible the company could give up on changing the design, and go for the plain jane looks of the iPhone SE 2020 for this year’s model as well.

Having said that, the device is likely to cost under $300 (Rs 21,200 approx) in the market. And we don’t expect that price tag to be viable for markets like India, where the company has to pay high taxes and duties to ship the phones.

NEW IPAD AIR

iPad Air as a product made its debut in 2020, the term ‘Air’ picked up from the MacBook lineup. The device is lighter than usual, carries slim bezels and supports a physical Touch ID built into the power button on the side. The 2022 version of this iPad is unlikely to look different. But Apple is expected to bring 5G connectivity to the device, which means using the A15 Bionic chip on board.

NEW MACS INCOMING?

It’s not a certainty for now, but reports have mentioned that Apple could bring a new Mac device. The company’s “Peek Performance" teaser also hints at a power-centric device, which neither the iPad Air, not the iPhone SE are. Apple’s new Mac computers, if launched, will be launched with the company’s in-house M-series chipsets. We still don’t know much about this, but a Mac Mini is what most people are guessing Apple to showcase.

