Apple Files Trademarks For Mixed Reality Headset, The Word 'Reality' Takes Centerstage

Apple’s mixed reality headset is a highly anticipated product in today’s times. The AR/VR headset from the brand is set to be the next big thing coming from the Cupertino-based giant. There have been several reports of the Apple Mixed Reality headset coming soon, and now a report has said that the company has filed for patents and trademarks via third-parties in order to stay under the radar.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Apple has filed a number of trademark applications relating to the mixed reality headset and its components including the operating systems, the processor, and more in multiple markets. According to the report, the trademark applications around the AR/ VR headset talk about Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor.

Now, the massive inclusion of the word ‘Reality’ is in line with what has been going on in the rumour mill. Earlier reports have suggested at the operating system for the AR/ VR headset being named realityOS. References for the same have also been found in the App Store code by reverse engineers.

The Apple Mixed Reality headset is a highly anticipated product, which is said to be a headset with both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality capabilities. The Apple mixed reality headset has previously been rumoured to come with multiple displays, a version of Apple’s M2 chipset, two processors, and over a dozen cameras to facilitate the product’s eye and face tracking features.

The AR/VR headset will enable users to watch movies with their friends, play games, attend FaceTime calls, and even access the metaverse in VR, whenever that becomes a thing. Now, we don’t know what the company may call the device, but given the trademark applications, it looks like the word “Reality" will be used one way or the other.

