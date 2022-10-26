Apple Finally Confirms Its Plans For USB C Charging On iPhones

Apple is now going to offer USB-C charging standards on iPhones very soon. The company has refused to share a clear timeline for the change but going by multiple reports, expect the iPhone 15 or the 16 series to mark the end of the lightning connector on iPhone. The update comes via Greg Joswiak, Marketing Lead at Apple, who was speaking on the sides of WSJ’s Tech Live conference.

When asked about Apple’s plans to switch to USB-C for iPhones, Joswiak said, obviously, we’ll have to comply, we have no choice." The statement from Apple’s executive suggests the company is being forced to make the change. He also mentioned that the timeline for the switch is “dictated by the Europeans."

The European Union passed a law recently, which makes it mandatory for all mobile devices and tablets to have USB-C ports by 2024. Going by this timeline and Apple’s launch schedule, one could expect the iPhone 16 lineup to support USB-C for charging.

Joswiak was clear about Apple’s opinion on this forced change and suggested that the company always trusted its own engineers rather than choosing standards approved by lawmakers.

Interestingly, Joswiak was asked if the iPhones in non-EU markets will also have to comply with the USB-C charging rule, to which he refused to answer. The chances of Apple making different standards for iPhones are very low, which could invariably increase its production costs and also can be a logistical nightmare. Apple has been mulling a wireless future for iPhones as well, but it is fair to say that is unlikely to happen in the next two years. Apple already has moved the iPads to USB-C charging, so we don’t get the logic of sticking to lightning for iPhones.

The company also questions the decision, which, according to them will cause a lot of e-waste. Honestly, we are finding it hard to relate to Apple’s thinking, especially when it has dropped the charging adapter from the box, and forced people to shell out extra on an iPhone charging adapter.

