Apple Finally Explains Why It Introduced A Notch on MacBook Pro 2021 Laptops

Apple recently organised its ‘Unleashed’ launch event, where the company unveiled its latest-gen MacBook Pro laptops powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The most notable change in the lineup now includes the notch display that Apple has been using with Apple iPhone X since November 2017. However, the change in the display has perplexed many and people on the internet fired up multiple discourses about the pros and cons of this new addition. Apple has now defended the move with valour on a podcast titled ‘Same Brain.’

In the podcast episode, the host is in conversation with the Pro Mac Product Line Manager, Shruti Haldea. The point about users being unhappy with the introduction of the notch in MacBook Pro 2021 was brought up, and Haldea defended the company’s move by saying that the notch is, in fact, a “really smart way to provide users more space for their content."

“We have actually made the display taller, so you still have a 16-inch active area on the 16:10-inch display. We moved the menu bar up and out of the way, where the notch is. It gives you more space for your content, and when you’re in full-screen mode, you have the entire window, and it looks great. It looks seamless," said Shruti.

While Apple defended the notch on their new MacBook Pro 2021, people are still at crossroads about accepting the new design. Twitter space erupted with shocks, wonder, amazement, and hints of disgust for the notch, keeping aside their hatred for bezels on the screen. In addition, many wondered about the purpose of the notch if there is no Face ID feature on the MacBook Pro.

No matter if the notch is accepted or not, people are ready with their wallets to purchase the latest MacBook Pro 2021. What are your views on it?

