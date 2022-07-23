Apple Finally Tells Us How It Reports And Helps People With Their Health Data

Apple is one of the many tech brands out there which has taken health under its wing and focused on products that look to provide valuable information to the users. We have heard the news about how an Apple Watch has helped a user detect a health concern, and even alert the health authorities.

But how does the company make this happen, and to what extent do regular devices like the iPhone and the Apple Watch help in this regard?

Apple introduced the Health app in 2014 and Apple Watch made its debut a year later. And since then the company has designed its apps and features to make the health side of these devices more effective. Apple says it has given users a central hub to store all their health data, and keeping it secure as well.

The Cupertino-based giant in this post also says that Apple Watch offers features that streamline all this data and use varied sensors to monitor the body and its applications.

And what has really helped Apple become a force in the health segment is the access provided to third-party health and fitness apps so that a wider set of audiences can benefit from such innovations and bring more people under the purview.

Talking about the future prospects for the health segment, Apple says that the new iOS 16 and the watchOS 9 versions will focus on 17 areas of health and fitness. The next iOS version will also allow you to store over 150+ types of health data in the Health app. But all this data is irrelevant if Apple does not share it with health authorities, or vice versa.

Apple says more than 800 institutions are now using the iPhone to give health data to users in the US, UK and Canada. It also claims to have played a role during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company partnered with clinics and local government to build apps and features.

