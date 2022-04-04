Apple Foldable Device With 9-Inch Flexible Display Coming In 2025: Kuo

Apple’s foldable device was heavily rumoured last year. Several reports suggested that the Cupertino-based giant is working on a foldable device, which could be launched in the market in the next couple of years. While these rumours have died down, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the company may launch a foldable device with a 9-inch screen some time in 2025. This is a year later than Kuo’s earlier prediction, when Kuo had hinted at a 2024 launch date for Apple’s foldable device. According to Kuo, the company plans to make its foldable a hybrid between the iPhone and the iPad.

“I think the priority order of sizes of Apple foldable product development is medium, large, and small. Apple is actively testing foldable OLED about 9-inch (PPI between iPhone & iPad, adoption of TDDI). The test is to verify key technologies and may not be the final product spec," Kuo said in a Tweet last week. He had earlier said that Apple is “actively testing" a foldable 9-inch OLED to verify key technologies. He also said that this may not be the final product spec.

Last year, the analyst had said that Apple may launch a foldable as early as in 2024 and predicted that the company is planning 15-20 million shipments globally. The Apple foldable will compete with the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, Oppo’s Find N, and Vivo’s recently-unveiled Vivo X Fold.

Early reports about Apple‘s foldable had hinted that the company may be working on two concepts - a Galaxy Z Fold-like notebook folding design, and a Galaxy Z Flip or Moto Razr-like clamshell design. Apple is also reportedly partnering with either Samsung or LG for manufacturing the foldable displays.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is another device that has been heavily reported on since the last year. The mixed reality headset is said to be a combination of both AR and VR and is said to come with multiple cameras and sensors to provide users a mixed reality experience.

