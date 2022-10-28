Apple Gives iCloud a Makeover: New Design, Customization And More

Apple has unveiled a completely revamped iCloud interface for its users. The newly designed iCloud.com is now in beta but a wider roll out is planned soon.

Users can access the updated iCloud experience at beta.icloud.com. Right off the bat, the update brings a customizable tile-based home screen, with easy access to the most recent information, activity and accessibility of iPhone data, right from iCloud, even on non-Apple devices such as Windows PCs and Chromebooks.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk vs Twitter Battle: How It Unfolded

Advertisement

iCloud apps including iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, Mail, Reminders and Find my, are visible right from the homepage. You may add or remove these sections if you choose to do so by tapping on ‘Customise Home Page’ on the bottom of the app cards.

App data such as iCloud storage, Notes (even handwritten) and Reminder data is accessible right from the web, without the need of an Apple device. You can also access the updated iCloud interface from mobile browsers.

Moreover, you can also create new notes and reminders, draft and send emails right from the web iCloud beta interface. The new iCloud beta interface also provides you core information about your iCloud plan, your storage and data recovery.

Read all the Latest Tech News here