Apple, Google And Microsoft Ready To Support Passwordless Logins: All You Need To Know

Pretty soon, most of the internet will operate without passwords, which means users won’t have to remember passwords to sign into their accounts. Apple, Google and Microsoft have announced their support for the passwordless sign-in standards created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.

“The new capability will allow websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and easy passwordless sign-ins to consumers across devices and platforms," as highlighted by Apple. The support will be cross-platform and include different software, operating system, web browsers and more.

Also Read: Dirty Pipe Explainer: What Is the Issue And Should Android Smartphone Users Be Worried?

Advertisement

All the three tech giants recognise the tedious nature of setting up passwords, and for people to remember them, which forces many to reuse their existing passwords. “This practice can lead to costly account takeovers, data breaches, and even stolen identities," it adds.

Many would suggest that password managers are a strong alternative to such practices, but the new-age standards being discussed takes the whole mechanism to a different level, which the companies believe will be more convenient and secure. Apple, Google and Microsoft claim to have worked in the development of this feature, and now bringing its compatibility to their platforms and services.

The FIDO login basically allows users to use their smartphone as the one-stop login medium for all digital accounts. So, in the near future, you will be able to sign in to your Gmail or Outlook account using your phone’s 4/6-digit passcode, finger ID or face ID.

Passwords will become a thing of the past. FIDO is at the helm of the new standard, and it is using public-key cryptography to make the logins passwordless and secure through devices.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple Arcade Is Getting These New Games In May 2022

Apple, Google and Microsoft have already started working behind the scenes to integrate the passwordless mechanism for their services, and it is expected to be rolled out for the end-user in a year or two. Other platforms like Facebook, Twitter and more should also join in to make the system work seamlessly for users.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

Advertisement

We are excited to see how the system pans out, but after this move, your smartphones become ever so indispensable in your lives, as they are not only the medium to communicate, but also become the access to your digital footprint.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.