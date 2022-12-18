Apple, Google And Mozilla Team Up To Improve Your Web Browsing Experience: What It Means

In a rare set of events, a trio of web browser giants are now planning to work together so that your web experience is better and user-friendly. You must have often heard about benchmark tools for mobile performance and more, but now Apple, Mozilla and Google are uniting their efforts for Speedometer 3 which is a web-based benchmarking tool.

The reveal was made earlier this week, but we still don’t have much details about the objective of this tool, except for giving users the best web browser performance.

The tool will be entrusted with gauging your real-time web usage and apply it based on a set of demo apps. The performance will be tested similar to other benchmark apps like 3D Mark, which runs its own set of demo apps on a device and gives you a score based on its readings.

The development does come as a surprise, since all the three web browser developers compete against each other, but realise the need to jointly work on the issues faced by users.

Interestingly, you might have noticed that Microsoft has not joined this venture, which has its own Chromium-based Edge browser that has slowly become one of the popular web browsers in the market. The partnership also wants to open the ecosystems, and help each other get a better understanding of their respective web engine protocols.

All the details gathered through this benchmark tool will be used to make changes that provide users with better browser performance. Apple and Co. will be updating the Speedometer 3 version so that it can run modern applications like JavaScript frameworks.

We all know that Google Chrome is the de-facto leader in the web browser space, Safari in second place, followed by Microsoft’s Edge and Firefox in fourth position. It is still quite early to tell what changes people can expect after this association, and will Microsoft decide to join the gang anytime soon.

