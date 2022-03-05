Apple, Google, Twitter And More: Tech Giants Announce Return To Office As COVID-19 Eases

With the COVID-19 pandemic easing in most parts of the world, many companies around the world are announcing a return to office after months or years of working from home. Recently, Google announced that it will be calling employees back to offices starting next month and Apple eased the mask requirements in its offices. Further, micro-blogging site Twitter’s CEO Parag Agarwal recently announced that Twitter will go back to offices and business outings starting March 15. With many offices opening up, let us take a look at all the tech giants that have announced a return to offices recently.

1. Google - Google earlier this week announced that it will end the voluntary work-from-home period and start having employees in the Bay Area and several other US locations return to the office starting the week of April 4. Google‘s vice president of global benefits told employees in an email that other offices in the US and elsewhere will begin to return based on local conditions. Google said it expects most workers to come to the office three days a week and have two days of remote work.

Advertisement

2. Apple - According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that corporate employees will return to work-in-person starting April 11. Apple employees will be required to work from office at least one day a week starting April 11, and at least three days a week by May 23, the report said.

3. Twitter - On Friday, March 4, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announced that the micro-blogging site will also move back to offices starting March 15. In a tweet, Agarwal said that wherever employees feel the most productive and creative is where they will work and this includes working from home full-time. In his announcement, Agarwal said that the company’s priority remains the safety of its employees and the decision about where to work from, should remain with the employees.

4. Microsoft - Microsoft re-opened its offices for employees in the Washington state and San Francisco Bay Area in the United States on February 28. Last month, Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela outlines several reasons for the return to office decision in Washington. Microsoft has said that it will be flexible with employees, allowing them to request adjustments to their work site, location, or hours for a more hybrid working schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.