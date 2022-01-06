Apple Headset With 15 Cameras May Come In 2022: All We Know So Far

Apple’s rumoured Mixed Reality headset has been the talk of town since a while now. A report now re-establishes the fact that Apple may bringits AR/VR headset before the end of 2022. The report from known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the company may see a shortage of supplies for the mixed reality headset till the first quarter of 2023, meaning that the initial release may only see a few units in circulation. The mixed reality headset was also recently reported to come with three displays, as against earlier reports that suggested that the Mixed Reality headset may come with two displays. With the amount of interest and rumours around the AR/VR headset from Apple, let us tell you everything we know about it so far:

TWO DISPLAYS? THREE DISPLAYS? IT’S ALL SPECULATION SO FAR

Earlier, reports had suggested that Apple’s AR/VR headset will come with two micro OLED displays from Sony along with optical modules. Now, a report citing display analyst Ross Young hints that the Cupertino-based giant may put three displays on the Mixed Reality headset. In his report, Young said that the display configuration will feature two micro OLED displays as reported earlier, along with another AMOLED panel. While the two micro OLED displays will be the ma

in ones for the AR/VR headset, it is not clear what the purpose of the third AMOLED panel will be. The two micro OLED displays on the Apple Mixed Reality headset are said to be supplied by Sony. A report in MacRumours speculates that the third display could be used for low-resolution peripheral vision since AMOLEDs have a low pixel density for a modern VR headset.

MIXED REALITY HEADSET MAY COME WITH Wi-Fi 6E CONNECTIVITY

Last month, a report cited Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as saying that the company’s AR/VR mixed reality headset may feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to meet the needs of high-end immersive experiences. Wi-Fi 6E enables higher bandwidth and lower latency than standard Wi-Fi 6, hence it will allow for better and smoother immersive experience over the net. A 9to5Mac report also quoted Kuo in the same investor note as saying that Apple may adopt 5G mmWave as well for mixed reality headsets in the future.

15 CAMERAS TO ENABLE A “MIXED REALITY"?

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality was last year reported to be equipped with as much as 15 cameras. Kuo, in an investor note from early 2021, hinted that Apple may put as many as 15 camera modules on the AR/VR headset. These, according to reports, could be used for see-through augmented reality (AR) experiences. Out of these, six may be used for “innovative biometrics" and one may be used for environmental detection.

IS ONE PROCESSOR ENOUGH?

While you may think one processor is enough to power one device, that may not be the case with Apple’s Mixed Reality headset. A report in November cited another research note from Kuo as saying that Apple may put two processors on the AR/VR headset. Kuo hinted that the higher-end main processor may be similar to the Apple M1 chip, while a low-end processor may be used to manage the sensor-related aspects of the device. Reports also suggest that high-power micro OLED displays from Sony may require computing horsepower similar to that of an Apple M1 chip.

GESTURE CONTROLS WITH EYE TRACKING SYSTEM MAY BE A FEATURE

The Mixed Reality headset from Apple is also rumoured to come with multiple highly sensitive 3D sensing modules in order to offer innovative hand gesture and object detecting interface. Last year, Kuo hinted at the possibility of the Apple AR/VR headset coming with both hand gestures and movements to provide users a completely immersive experience where they could open their hand to let go of a virtual balloon. Apple is said to incorporate four sets of 3D sensors that are of a higher quality that the ones used on the Apple iPhone. In his research note, Kuo hinted that the mixed reality headset may use the plethora of sensors to enable interface abilities like gesture control, object detection, as well as eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, expression detection, and spatial detection.

The eye tracking system, according to an earlier report, is said to feature a transmitter and receiver that can detect and analyse eye movements, providing users with images and information based on algorithms.

HOW MUCH WILL ALL OF THIS COST?

Now, given that it will be an Apple product, along with everything you just read, the Apple Mixed Reality headset has all the ingredients for a very expensive piece of tech. Now, there isn’t much information on how the pricing of the AR/VR headset will be, but several reports have hinted at a price of around $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,24,000). A detailed report in The Information last year said that Apple is discussing the price of this AR/VR headset to be around $3,000, but there is no solid information on the pricing ever since.

