Apple Increases Out-Of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replacement Cost For Older Models

If you plan on replacing the battery of your out-of-warranty iPhone, prepare to shell out more because Apple has increased the cost of replacement moving forward.

As per 9to5Mac, Apple had increased the cost of battery replacement to $99, up from $69 when the iPhone 14 was released but now, the company is increasing the price for all older generation models, and retaining the $99 price for the iPhone 14 series.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023," Apple said earlier this year. But now, “Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."

For handsets with a home button, such as the oldest supported iPhone, the iPhone 5, the price will now be $69, up from $49. For iPhones without the home button (iPhone X and later), the cost is now $89, which is $10 less than the cost to replace the battery of the iPhone 14 series.

Additionally, as per AppleInsider, the expense of battery replacement for the MacBook Air has gone up by $30, while it has increased by $50 for the MacBook Pro. Moreover, the cost of iPad battery replacement varies between $99 and $199 depending on the model.

Users with AppleCare+ or iPhones that are still under warranty are unaffected by the price hike. Furthermore, it is currently unclear if the price hike applies to the US and whether we can expect the hike to take effect in other countries, including India.

