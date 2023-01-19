Apple India Gives Discounts Up To Rs 12,000 On iPhone 14, Apple Watch And More: Check Offers

With Republic Day sales in full swing in India, Apple India has joined the party, and is offering a range of discounts and deals on its website.

Apple is giving consumers the opportunity to save up to Rs 10,000 instant savings on selected products with HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition, consumers have the chance to save up to Rs 12,000 instant savings when upgrading to select iPhone models—including Rs 7,000 instant savings with HDFC Bank credit cards on select iPhones and up to Rs 5,000 extra savings when exchanging an eligible iPhone towards the purchase of a new one.

Moreover, Apple India is also offering No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 months on selected products from most leading banks.

Here is the list of products HDFC is offering instant savings on:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are eligible for an instant discount of Rs 7,000.

iPad 10th Generation gets an instant discount of Rs 3,000.

iPad Air M1 is eligible for Rs 4,000 in savings.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch gets an instant discount of Rs 5,000.

MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro 13-inch are eligible for instant discounts of Rs 10,000.

Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

AirPods Pro Second Generation gets a Rs 2,000 instant discount.

Meanwhile, Apple has launched the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, updated Mac mini with the M2 chipset and the new second-generation Homepod.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is priced at Rs 1,99,900 for retail and Rs 1,84,900 for education. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 for retail and Rs 2,29,900 for education. And, the new Mac mini starts at Rs 59,990 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD model.

The new Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 32,900 in India. It is available in White and Midnight colour variants.

