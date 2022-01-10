Apple Introduces New Features to Help Users Meet Their 2022 Fitness Goals

Apple’s fitness-oriented subscription for Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+, is getting new Collections and Time to Run today, January 10. In a blog post, the company explains that Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library “organised to help users reach a goal." On the other hand, the Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners. The company announced the new features to help users meet their fitness goals in 2022.

Starting with Collections, it will include suggested plans to help users make training choices over the week(s). Apple Watch users can check out existing collections such as ’30-Day Core Challenge’, ‘Improve Your Posture with Pilates,’ ‘Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses,’ ‘Run Your First 5K,’ ‘Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips,’ and ‘Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.’

Whereas, the Time to Run will motivate users to run. Users will get coaching from existing Apple fitness trainers like Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, and Scott Carvin, as well as one new running trainer, Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Time to Run episodes also feature “motivational and energising music" with playlists curated by the Fitness+ trainers. Additionally, Apple Fitness+ will introduce the third season of Time to Walk starting today. The blog post notes that Time to Run becomes Time to Run or Push for Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair once selected. It gives users the choice to start a run or do an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.

Sadly, the new features won’t debut in India as the Apple Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Its subscription costs $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year. Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

