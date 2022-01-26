Apple Inviting iPhone 13 Pro/ Pro Max Users For A Macro Photography Challenge, Jury Includes 2 Indians

Apple last year launched its iPhone 13 series that includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with one of the most liked feature on the latest iPhones - Macro photography. Now, the company has started a new campaign in order to further hype the macro photography features on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new “Shot on iPhone" challenge where the company has invited users of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to share their macro shots taken from the flagship iPhones. In this challenge, the Cupertino-based giant has appointed two Indian photographers in the jury for this Shot on iPhone challenge.

The contest has already started and will ru through February 16, 2022. Once all the entries are in, the winners will be announced in April this year. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users can enter the contest by sharing their favourite photos shot in iPhone’s Macro mode on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts.

Among the jury, there are two Indian photographers - Anand Varma, a National Geographic Explorer, and award-winning photographer Apeksha Maker, who is also the co-founder of commercial photography firm The House of Pixels. There will be a total of 10 judges who will evaluate each application to find the 10 winners of this photography challenge.

With people already posting photos they have shot on their iPhone’s macro mode, there are some impressive photos that show highly detailed close-up pictures of things like a hairbrush, food items, pets, things in snow, feathers, flowers, insects, and more.

Apple has also shared some tips for users to follow if they want the best macro shots from their iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. According to this, users should get about an inch close to the subject before clicking them. Further, the primary point of focus should be near the centre of the frame, but users can tap an area in the screen to focus on a certain point.

Apple also says that users can shoot at .5x zoom to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing — iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.

