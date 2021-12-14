Apple iOS 15.2 Released Alongside WatchOS 8.3: New Features Coming To Your iPhone

Cupertino-based giant Apple has launched its latest software version for iPhones and iPads - iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. The latest iOS 15 update brings several new features and fixes to your iPhone. The update brings Apple’s Digital Legacy program that lets you manage what happens to your data after your death, Apple’s latest Apple Music voice plan, and several other new useful features. Apple has also released the latest Apple WatchOS 8.3 alongside iOS 15.2 for Apple Watch users. Let us take a look at what’s new:

According to the changelog in Apple iPhones, the iOS 15.2 update brings the Apple Digital Legacy feature that allows users to manage what happens to their data in case of their unfortunate death. It also brings Apple Privacy Report to iPhones - a feature that is designed to let users know how often their apps are accessing permissions-restricted information like camera and microphone. The feature also lets iPhone users know the domains that apps and websites are contacting so users can be aware if their data is being misused or rather used without their permission.

There is also a Communication Safery feature that iOS 15.2 brings. This is a feature for iPhones owned by children. iOS 15.2 also brings Apple’s new Apple Music plan to iPhone users. The new plan, named Voice Plan was launched back in October alongside the new MacBook Pro laptops. The new Apple Music plan costs $4.99 (roughly Rs 400).

The new update also brings Digital Legacy. This feature will allow you to designate people as “Legacy Contacts" so that they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death. Here’s a look at the whole changelog for iOS 15.2:

>Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

>Privacy

App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

>Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

>Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

>Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

>Camera

Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

>TV app

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

>CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

>This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

>This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

