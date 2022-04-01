Apple iOS 15.4.1 Update Brings Fixes For These iPhone Bugs: Everything That's New

Apple iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 update is now rolling out for iPhone users. The update brings a fix for a battery drain issue that many iPhone and iPad users had complained about with iOS 15.4 update. Apple has also launched an update for macOS Monterey, WatchOS, and tvOS for Apple TV. The latest iOS 15.4.1 update comes as build number 19E258 and users can check for the update in the Settings app of their iPhone. Let us take a look at what the latest iOS and iPadOS update brings for Apple iPhone customers.

The changelog of the iOS 15.4.1 update shows that the company has fixed the battery drain issue that users were experiencing after updating to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Further, the company said that it has fixed an issue that made Braille devices unresponsive while navigating or displaying an alert. Further, the ‘Made for iPhone/ iPad’ hearing devices that were losing connection within some third-party apps has also been fixed with the iOS 15.4.1 update.

This comes after Apple started rolling out iOS 15.4 update that came as a major improvement in terms of features. iOS 15.4 brought many featurs including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask. Other changes that iOS 15.4 brought for iPhone users include a new voice for Siri, the ability to detect an unknown AirTag on your person, 37 new emojis, and more features.

Apple has also released a macOS 12.3.1 update that also brings fixes around bugs relating to Bluetooth and external devices on Apple’s Mac computers. This update also came two weeks after Apple released the macOS 12.3 update that brought Universal Control to Mac computers.

