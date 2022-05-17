Apple iOS 15.5 Launched With Updates To Apple Cash And Apple Podcasts: All Details

Apple has started rolling out the latest iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhone and iPad users. The new update does not bring as many significant features as the previous update but focuses primarily on improvements and several minor tweaks.

The new Apple iOS 15.5 update comes with enhancements to Apple’s digital card Apple Cash, and a new feature in Apple Podcasts to help preserve an iPhone’s storage. The update makes it easier to request and send money from the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app. There are new “Request" and “Send" buttons n the Apple Pay Cash section of the Wallet app to make it easier to manage cash directly from the Wallet app.

For Podcasts, users get a new setting to limit episodes stored on an iPhone and automatically delete old ones. There are also fixes with home automation that improves an issue with the feature that gets triggered by people arriving or leaving.

Advertisement

APPLE iOS 15.5 CHANGELOG

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

HOW TO UPDATE

To update to iOS 15.5, Apple users need to go into the Settings app > General > Software Update. The Cupertino-based giant has also released the May 2022 security update for iPhones and iPads with the new update.

Apple is expected to release the next version of iOS, iOS 16 during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 that begins on June 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.