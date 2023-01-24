Apple iOS 16.3 Update Out With New HomePod Support, Security Keys And More: Eligible Devices, How To Install

Apple iOS 16.3 Update: The US-based tech giant Apple has released the latest iOS 16.3 update to all supported devices. The latest iOS 16.3 update comes with new Unity wallpaper, support for the newly-launched second-gen HomePod, Advanced Data Protection, support for Security Keys for Apple ID and more.

Apple iOS 16.3 Update: Eligible Devices

Apple iOS 16.3 Update is available for Apple iPhone 8 and later devices. These include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

How To Instal Apple iOS 16.3 Update On Your iPhone

- Back up your device using iCloud or your computer.

- Plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi.

- Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.

- If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one that you want to install.

- The Settings app on iPhone showing options to update to iOS 16.3

- Tap Install Now. If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.

Apple iOS 16.3 Update

The latest update brings Security Keys for Apple ID, allowing for physical two-factor authentication that replaces the digital two-factor authentication used for ‌Apple ID‌ logins. There is a new Unity wallpaper, along with support for the second-generation HomePod.

The brand also tweaked Emergency SOS to prevent accidental emergency calls. You can still activate Emergency SOS when holding down the side button with the up or down volume button, but a call won’t be placed until the buttons are released.

A number of bug fixes are also included, with Apple addressing an issue that could cause horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a bug that could result in the Home Lock Screen widget not accurately displaying Home app status, and Siri bugs related to music requests and CarPlay.

