Apple iOS 16 May Come With New Ways To Interact With System And New Apple Apps: Report

Apple will this year launch the new iOS version, iOS 16. iOS 16 will be the successor to the current iOS 15, and will come with several new features and improvements. The operating system is now being reported to bring new ways of interacting with the system and some “fresh Apple apps," Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman has said.

According to a report in the “Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that iOS 16 will bring new ways of interacting with the system and some “fresh Apple apps." Gurman has also offered some more details on what Apple has in store for the upcoming release of iOS and iPadOS that will be announced in the coming weeks during the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Gurman said that iOS 16 will not bring much significant cosmetic changes, but it will include new ways of interacting and some “fresh Apple apps." There is also expectation that Apple will bring some new widgets to iOS 16, since they have mostly been untouched since the release in iOS 14.

“While I don’t expect Apple to present a full redesign of the software, there should be major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps. The news about watchOS 9 will be significant as well," Gurman was quoted as saying.

He also added that WatchOS 9 will be a significant update over the past year’s WatchOS 8. He had previously reported that a revamped notification system and new health and fitness tracking fefatures are in the works for iOS 16.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be rolled out later this year, possibly around the time the company launches the iPhone 14 series.

