Apple iOS 16, RealityOS, New M-Series Chip & More: What To Expect At Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote

Apple is all set to host the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 tomorrow, where the company is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and macOS. Ahead of the event, there is a lot of anticipation as to what Apple will showcase during its keynote, with several reports also hiniting at the company introducing its realityOS, the software for Apple’s much anticipated AR/VR mixed reality headset.

WWDC is usually a week-long event that consists of Apple‘s opening keynote, the State of Union with more techincal details, Apple also holds design awards during WWDC, and several other developer sessions, labs, one-on-one meetings, and more. This year’s WWDC will introduce the next version of iOS (iOS 16), iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and macOS 13. There are also rumblings about this year’s WWDC being focused on Augmented Reality (AR). Let us take a look at what we can expect from Apple’s keynote event.

iOS 16 Won’t Bring Drastic Changes To UI

The next iPhone software, iOS 16, is said to bring minor updates over iOS 15. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company might introduce new apps with iOS 16, but it is not clear if these will be completely new apps or refreshed versions of existing apps. Apple is also expected to announce “new ways to interact" with their iPhones in iOS 16.

iOS 16 is also said to bring Always On display or lock screen to iPhones, a feature that has been there on Android smartphones since a while. Gurman, in his report predicts that the lock screen on iOS 16 will come with widget-like capabilities. Reports suggest that this feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 series, despite the iPhone 13 Pro models’ LTPO panel having the hardware to enable such a feature.

iPadOS 16 May Blur The Lines Between Laptops/ Tablet Even Further

For iPadOS 16, it is believed that Apple will bring multitasking improvements that could make the lineup a bit better at being a substitute to laptops.

New Versions of MacOS and WatchOS

There aren’t a lot of rumours and reports on what the new WatchOS will bring. However, given Apple’s history, it is safe to say that the company will add some health and fitness features on the Apple Watch with the latest OS. A report in 9to5Mac had recently reported that WatchOS 9 may bring an iPhone-like “Low power mode" on the Apple Watch that only shows the time.

Apple earlier previewed a couple of accessibility features on the Apple Watch. These include the expanded Assistive Touch gestures that will let users end calls, take pictures, and control media and workouts by just moving their fingers. Further, the company may also bring a mirroring feature, which is basically a mirroring mode that lets you see and control your Apple Watch from the iPhone.

For macOS, rumours have been veery few. It is being said that it might bring iPhone’s Focus Mode to Mac computers, and the next macOS will be called macOS Mammoth.

New Mac Computers

Rumours are also ripe that Apple may showcase the next generation Apple MacBook Air during the WWDC 2022 event. This, however, is unlikely since WWDC is all about software and Apple does not generally introduce hardware or products during the keynote conference. Rumours are also there for a new Mac Pro, which was earlier scheduled for a mid-2022 release.

M2 Chip Incoming?

With the rumours of the MacBook Air, there is also rumours about the next M-series silicon chip for computers. The new MacBook Air is said to come with Apple’s next-gen M-series chipset, said to be the Apple M2. The MacBook Air might be the first Apple computer to come with the next generation Apple chip.

AR/VR Mixed Reality Headset or realityOS

As earlier reported, there are rmours that Apple might just tease the mixed reality headset during WWDC 2022. While the rumours of the headset itself are rather dicey, there are strong rumours that Apple may introduce the software for its upcoming mixed reality headset, realityOS.

The mixed reality headset from Apple is said to come with multiple cameras, a chip that’s as powerful as Mac, and RealityOS software.

