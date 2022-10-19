Apple iPad Prices In India Increased: Pay Rs 33,900 For The Older iPad Now

Apple launched the new iPad and the iPad Pro in the market this week, but another big development has happened behind the scenes. It might have slipped out of your attention but this is the second time when a new product launch has resulted in a price hike for the older products from the company.

That’s right, with the launch of the new iPad, Apple has been forced to increase the price of the 9th gen iPad by Rs 3,000.

It is possible that the ongoing currency fluctuations have forced the company’s hand to make this move. Especially, since Apple’s pricing for the 9th gen iPad has remained unchanged in the other markets. The other model to see its price increase is the iPad Air 2022 with the M1 chipset.

iPad And iPad Air Prices In India 2022

With the price revision, the iPad 9th gen model now costs Rs 33,900 in India. The cellular variant comes for Rs 46,900. The higher 256GB storage model starts from Rs 48,900 and you pay Rs 61,900 for the cellular model.

While the iPad Air M1 prices start from Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB Wi-Fi model, and Rs 74,900 for the cellular model. The 256GB iPad Air M1 comes for Rs 74,900 and the cellular option costs 89,900 in the country.

9th iPad And iPad Air M1 Features

The 9th gen iPad has thick bezels, and it even has a physical home button. It comes with a lightning port and features a 10.2-inch Retina display. You get it powered by the A13 chipset which is good but not the latest in the market anymore.

As for the iPad Air, you have a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and it comes powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. It has a single camera at the back and front, and you have the touch ID on the power button. The screen size is bigger thanks to the smaller bezels.

