Apple iPhone 12 is still quite a popular option and many people who are looking to buy a new phone still consider the iPhone 12 as one of the best options. The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 65,900 onwards in India, which is a discounted price from its initial Rs 79,900 price tag that the smartphone was launched at. With the amount of deals and offers out there, there is a deal that makes it possible for you to buy the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 24,900. Here’s how it works.

Aptronix, an Apple authorised reseller in India is selling the iPhone 12 with a flat Rs 9,900 discount along with an exchange offer that can potentially bring the iPhone 12’s value down to Rs 24,900. Firstly, there is a Rs 9,900 flat discount on the iPhone 12, this brings the smartphone’s value down to Rs 56,000 for the 64GB variant. Above this, buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 cashback on using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card, bringing the price down to Rs 51,000.

Over these, the reseller claims that it is giving a maximum exchange value of Rs 23,100 if users exchange an iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12. If anyone by any chance is exchanging an iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12, they can purchase the iPhone 12 for Rs 27,900. Furthermore, Aptronix will also give an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for those who exchange their old smartphone, so you can bring the value even down to Rs 24,900 for a new iPhone 12.

The website also says that iPhone 12 buyers will also get discount e-vouchers worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 12. It is not known as to what exactly these vouchers will be. The offer is valid across all Aptronix stores in Delhi NCR region.

