Apple announced a slew of products for consumers on Tuesday and the lineup included a new colour for both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. The company showcased the new alpine green and green variant of the iPhone 13 Pro and the vanilla iPhone 13 model.

Apple has made a habit of refreshing its lineup with a new colour of the existing iPhone, something it also did last year. The new green colour looks classy and gives buyers more choices without any change in the prices.

Apple iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Green Colour Prices In India

Apple iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini in the new green colour will be available in the same 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with prices starting from Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

While the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the alpine green colour option comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Prices for these two variants start from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively. Pre-orders from both models start from March 11, with the sales starting a week after that on March 18.

Apple iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Green Colour Specifications

Besides the colour, everything else about the iPhones is the same. You have the same Retina display, powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which now comes to the iPhone SE 2022 variant as well. The new hardware brings improved performance and longer battery life for the iPhone. The cameras see a big bump on the Pro variants.

You have the dual rear camera setup of the iPhone 13 Mini And the iPhone 13. While the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have triple rear cameras.

iPhone 13 series get the iOS 15 version, upgradable to iOS 15.4 which allows Face ID usage even while wearing a mask.

