Apple iPhone 13 Exchange Offer: How To Buy The iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs 57,499 In India

Apple iPhone is arguably the most desired smartphone in the country. Almost everyone in India wants to buy an iPhone at some point in life, and given the iPhone’s high prices, most buyers are always on the lookout for the best deals out there for the Apple iPhone. Thankfully, there’s a very good deal on the iPhone on both Amazon and Flipkart right now. Let’s take a look.

Apple iPhone 13 Prices And Offer on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant in India. Amazon is currently offering a straight Rs 6,910 discount on all the variants of the Apple iPhone 13, which brings the smartphone’s price down to Rs 72,990. Further, those using HDFC Bank Credit Cards will get an additional Rs 4,000 discount if they purchase the iPhone from Amazon, bringing the smartphone’s price further down to Rs 68,990. Over and above, buyers can also avail an exchange offer on the iPhone, where Amazon is offering up to Rs 9,500 on the exchange of an older smartphone. This, if availed, will bring the iPhone 13’s price further down to Rs 59,490 onwards for the base 128GB variant. This is a more than Rs 20,000 discount on the iPhone 13’s sticker price.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple iPhones Continue To Be The Most Popular Smartphone In The World

Apple iPhone 13 Prices And Offer on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 71,999, a Rs 7,901 discount over the Rs 79,900 sticker price for the 128GB variant. Apart from this, there is an exchange offer on the iPhone 13 on Flipkart, where buyers can exchange their old smartphone for a value of up to Rs 14,500. This will bring the iPhone 13’s price down to Rs 57,499, a whopping Rs 22,401 discount over the smartphone’s Rs 79,900 sticker price. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 750 off on purchases made via SBI Credit Cards, and up to Rs 1,500 off on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Card on the iPhone 13.

Advertisement

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front shooter. The iPhone 13 comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, and support MagSafe. The battery on the iPhone 13 offers up to 19 hours of video playback time, Apple claims.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

ALSO READ: Apple May Finally Bring Periscope Lens To iPhones But Only For This Model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.