Apple iPhone 13 Exchange Offer On Amazon, Flipkart: How To Buy iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs 56,490

Apple iPhone 13 is available for a heavy discount on e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart including exchange and bank offers. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently selling on Amazon for a price of Rs 72,990 as against the sticker price of Rs 79,900. Apart from this, there are attractive exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 13 on Amazon. Those who are looking to buy an iPhone can avail the discount and save themselves a substantial amount of money on Amazon.

Amazon is offering a 9 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 13, which brings the smartphone’s price down to Rs 72,990. Further, there is a bank offer where buyers can get Rs 4,000 off on purchasing via HDFC bank cards or EMI transactions, bringing the iPhone 13’s price down to Rs 68,990 on Amazon. Over and above, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,550 on the iPhone 13 on Amazon, bringing down the iPhone 13’s price to a very attractive Rs 56,490 for the base 128GB storage variant.

On Flipkart, there is a Rs 15,500 exchange offer on the iPhone 13, after the Rs 72,999 listed price on the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform. This brings the iPhone 13’s price down to a price of Rs 57,499, again a super deal on the latest-gen iPhone model.

Earlier, we had told our readers about a similar deal on Apple reseller India iStore. The Apple reseller also has an exchange offer, along with a cashback for HDFC bank customers. Apple reseller India iStore, the company’s authorised reseller in India, is offering an instant store discount of Rs 5,000 on the vanilla iPhone 13, which brings the price down to Rs 74,900 as against the Rs 79,900 sticker price. Over this, there is a Rs 4,000 cashback for HDFC Bank credit card and debit card users, which further brings the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 70,900. On top of that, there is also an exchange offer, where the Apple reseller also has an exchange offer where you can sell your old smartphone to get the price further down. The India iStore website shows the value of a good condition iPhone XR as Rs 18,000, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 13 down to a substantially low Rs 52,900.

