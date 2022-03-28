Apple iPhone 13 Exchange Offers Up To Rs 46,700 Discount: Top Deals On Amazon, Flipkart and More

The Apple iPhone 13 is available to buy in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Apple India website. As expected, the Apple India site is selling the smartphone at MRP (maximum retail price), while the e-commerce platforms are offering Rs 5,000 off and bank deals. The latter may even help reduce the selling price of the iPhone 13 even further. The iPhone 13 has three storage options, and customers can choose between Red, Starlight, Midnight Black, Blue, Green, and Pink colours. In this article, we are looking at the different deals that Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple India websites are offering.

iPhone 13 Price in India: Apple India Website

The Apple India website will first let users choose an exchange offer. If you select the option, the company is offering up to Rs 46,700 off (iPhone 8 or newer), but of course, the condition of the smartphone plays an important role. The iPhone 13’s price on the site is set at Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB), and Rs 1,09,900 (512GB). Customers can also select a no-cost EMI option at Rs 8,227 per month.

iPhone 13 Price in India: Amazon India

Amazon is offering Rs 5,000 off, and the iPhone 13’s price starts at Rs 74,900 (128GB). The 256GB option is available at Rs 84,900 and the 512GB variant is retailing at Rs 1,03,990. Amazon is offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000, and Amazon Pay UPI users will get Rs 100 cashback. We also get a standard EMI payment option starting at Rs 4,895 per month.

iPhone 13 Price in India: Flipkart

Flipkart is offering similar Rs 5,000 off, but the 512GB option remains unavailable (at least in our location in Delhi). Users can select an exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,000. However, Flipkart is offering better bank deals such as a Rs 6,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank card users will get 5 percent off. It essentially means customers can easily purchase the iPhone 13 for Rs 68,900 (128GB storage).

Readers can check out the specifications here.

