Apple iPhone 13 May Be The Last iPhone With Notch And A ‘Mini’ Model

With another calendar year coming to an end, next year’s iPhone launch is already making the news. Rumours about the iPhone 14 series have already started coming in. According to the latest update, the Apple iPhone 14 series will finally ditch the notch on the iPhones. Before we begin to tell you about the latest rumour, it is advised to take this information with a pinch of salt as this is a very early stage to make any claims about the upcoming iPhone’s features.

According to a report in The Elec, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a hole-punch display. If true, the iPhone 13 series was the last iPhone to be launched with a “notched" display. The rumour is in-line with a previous report from known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reported earlier this year that Apple will adopt a hole-punch display with the iPhone 14 series. In a note later in September, Kuo reiterated this.

The Elec report also said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.1-inch display and a 6.7-inch display, respectively. This also corroborates with an earlier report from Kuo.

Apple is also rumoured to be changing the iPhone line-up with the iPhone 14 series. It will include an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Again, the iPhone 13 series may have been the last to come with a “Mini" model. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to be the only two models with a hole-punch design, according to the report.

