Apple iPhone 13 Users Are Facing A Pink Screen Issue, Apple Thinks Its A Software Bug

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series is causing issues for some of its users. Several users have reported a “pink screen" on iPhone 13 models where users are reporing their iPhone screen turning pink on iPhone 13 models including the regular iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max users as well. Apple has acknowledged the issue and has said that it is a software bug and is asking users to update their iPhones to the latest iOS update and update all the installed apps to rule out any incompatibility issues.

According to a report in 9to5Mac, iPhone 13 series users have been reporting the “pink screen" issue since October last year. Users are mostly raising the issue on Apple’s official support community forum. A user says that their iPhone 13 Pro’s screen was turning pink for a few seconds resulting in random crashes. The users says that he was given a replacement unit, but the complaint made on the Apple Support Community forums gained attention of some other users who also faced the issue. Some users also took to Reddit to raise the issue with their latest iPhone.

While Apple has not yet responded to the problem officially on its Support Comminity Forums, a report in MyDrivers cites an Apple customer support executive as saying that the company is aware of the problem and it is a software bug that affected users are facing. The report says that the consumer support executive advised the user to install the latest update after backing up their data and update all the apps, in case it is a compatibility issue with the iOS build on their iPhones.

As mentioned earlier, Apple has not officially responded to the user complaints, but the company is aware of the problem, which makes us believe that a fix might be on the way.

