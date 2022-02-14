The big battle is back once again in 2022. And the Samsung vs Apple flagship arena has a new contender in the form of the Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13, respectively. Samsung launched its new phone earlier this month, while Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series late last year but still makes a strong case for flagship identity in the market. But which of these devices give you the best value right now, and how do they compare with each other? We have tried finding that answer with this detailed comparison.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Design

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone gets a design refresh that gives it an elegant look. The curves have been retained in order to give you a strong grip in the hand. And the form factor has a compactness that is hard to find in the flagship market these days. At the back, the vertical setup of the triple rear cameras brings a sense of uniformity that you might like.

The body is made of glass on both the sides, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on offer. The side frame has been constructed using aluminium. The device gets IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

iPhone 13 has a mix of curves and sharpness that has been built into the design with this series by Apple. The thick notch continues to serve the display while the rest of the body is a mix of glass and aluminium. This device features a dual rear camera setup fitting into a square-shaped module. iPhone 13 weighs 174 grams but that doesn’t come in the way of a comfortable hold and easy use. Apple has offers IP68 rating for extra durability, while the glass part comes with Corning Gorilla Glass layer.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Display

Both the heavyweights give you the best for the price tag. Galaxy S22 has been offered with 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, and features Always-On display option. The thin bezels mean the screen to body ratio stands at 87 percent, and the screen delivers 1300nits peak brightness.

iPhone 13 also carries a 6.1-inch screen but with a Super Retina XDR OLED panel that supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, but no high refresh rate. Because of the wide notch, the screen to body ratio is 86 percent while the peak brightness of 1200nits should be enough for most users.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Hardware

The big news about Samsung’s launch was the availability of Snapdragon variant in markets like India, where the company has persisted with Exynos models over the years. But that changes in 2022, enabling buyers to get the Galaxy S22 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, you only have it with 8GB RAM, but storage options of 128GB and 256GB allow you to choose based on the need. The device offers latest connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G and USB Type C 3.2 version. It has stereo speakers but no headphone jack, and the 3700mAh battery supports 25W fast charging through the compatible adapter, while it offer 15W wireless charging.

iPhone 13 uses Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM and offering storage models of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB this year. The hexa-core CPU has generally set the standard for flagship hardware in the industry, and the A15 Bionic takes that to another level. You will never be found wanting in terms of performance, and the fluidity of the device play a big role in that. It offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G and Lighting USB 2.0 port for connectivity. The built-in 3240mAh battery supports 20W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging via MagSafe.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Camera

Samsung has upgraded the cameras at the back, giving you a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front it has a 10-megapixel snapper.

iPhone 13 gets a dual rear camera module which includes a 12-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Even on the front you get dual 12-megapixel sensors along with the SL 3D sensor used for Face IDing.

>Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: What we think

Samsung has made minor improvements to its latest Galaxy S base model. It carries a smaller footprint, without any cutbacks on the hardware and performance. The cameras are equally good, with focus on all-round results. And there is a lot to like about the phone for its supposed sub-Rs 80,000 price range.

Apple iPhone 13 continues to set the benchmarks but the regular variant falls slightly short off becoming the go-to option for every buyer. The camera count is less but doesn’t lack in quality. But if moving to iOS is not a consideration, the Galaxy S22 slots in as a reliable choice.

